(Alton, IL / January 18, 2017) – The monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, January 21 and welcomes all women who have or have had cancer. A continental breakfast is provided. This month’s topic is: Mood Booster, with Guest Speaker Lea Varble, L.C.S.W., OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Psychological Services.

WHAT: Caring Circle Cancer Support Group for Women

WHEN: Saturday, January 21

10 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building 815 East Fifth St., Auditorium B, Alton

RSVP: www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or (618) 463-5629

For more information contact Karen Boyd, R.N. at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones, R.M.A. at (618) 474-6791.