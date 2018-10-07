Casey's Kids Benefit Dinner

A benefit to help the children of a Riverbend area man recently killed will be held at the Bottoms Up Sports Bar and Grill, 2204 Fosterburg Road in Alton, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7.

A $12 ticket includes dinner and DJ entertainment from Off the Hook. Raffle items will be available, along with a 50/50 drawing ($1 each or 6 for $5). Tea and water are included with dinner; additional drinks are available for purchase at the bar.

Donations may also be given for those unable to attend the dinner.

On Aug. 8, Casey "CJ" Willis was hit by a passing vehicle and killed while walking along Fosterburg Road. The benefit raises money for Willis' two young children.

For more information, call (618) 530-4510 or (618) 465-1326.