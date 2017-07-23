CD Marie & Friends
Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Features vocalist Catherine Decker and guitarist Dave Black performing the works of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Jobim, Gilberto, Eva Cassidy, Phoebe Snow, Ricki Lee Jones, Adele and others.
Tickets are $5 and can be ordered on-line at www.webstergrovesconcerthall.org or reserved in advance by phone. Plenty of free parking.
Info
Concerts & Live Music