Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday!

The Randy Holmes Quintet, featuring Carolbeth True on piano, will perform the music of the legendary composer and bandleader from 8PM-11PM at the Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO. The second set will expand to a big band and will feature more Ellington original compositions, as well as those recorded by Ellington. The concert is free and open to the public. Come here the music that made Ellington a household word and national institution.

Plenty of free parking.

Phone: 314-962-7000