Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday!

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Missouri 63119

The Randy Holmes Quintet, featuring Carolbeth True on piano, will perform the music of the legendary composer and bandleader from 8PM-11PM at the Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO. The second set will expand to a big band and will feature more Ellington original compositions, as well as those recorded by Ellington. The concert is free and open to the public. Come here the music that made Ellington a household word and national institution.

Plenty of free parking.

Phone: 314-962-7000

Info

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave, Missouri 63119

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

314-962-7000

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Celebrate Duke Ellington's 118th Birthday! - 2017-04-29 20:00:00