Celebrate Springtime and Bees!

Ecological Learning Center 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

La Vista Ecological Learning Center invites you to celebrate the beginning of the spring season and learn about bees! Local beekeeper Patricia Veicht will share her enthusiasm for bees, honey, and ways to protect them. Saturday, March 24, 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Oblate Novitiate, 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey. Registration is requested: info@lavistaelc.org. Please bring a snack to share. No cost, donations to support our programs are welcome.

Info
Ecological Learning Center 4300 Levis Lane, Godfrey, Illinois 62035 View Map
Home & Garden, Outdoor, Presentation, Spring
