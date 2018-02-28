Celebrating Black History Month

The Pentecostals of Troy 8965 Route 162, Troy, Illinois

The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Rt. 162, Troy IL, will be hosting their annual service “Celebrating Black History Month,” on February 28 at 7 PM. Reginald McNichols and Joshua Anderson, will be the guest artist.

For more information, please visit our online church at www.pentecostalsoftroy.org, “Like” The Pentecostals of Troy on Facebook, Follow us @PentecostalTroy on Twitter, email us at revbb63@aol.com or call 667-6054. We offer free bus rides to every church service and event.

