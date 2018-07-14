Center for American Archeology: Archeology Day
Center for American Archeology 100 Broadway Street, Kampsville, Illinois 62053
Center for American Archeology: Archeology Day
Saturday, July 14, 2018
10:00am to 4:00pm
Center for American Archeology
100 Broadway Street
Kampsville, IL 62053
(618) 653-4316
Archeology Day is the Center for American Archeology’s annual event showcasing archeology of the lower Illinois River Valley and surrounding areas.
The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can view and participate in numerous, hands-on activities. Tour active archeological excavations, wash recently excavated artifacts, watch and participate in flintknapping demonstrations, and test your skills with artifact identification.
Kids can enjoy our kids' activity area where they will learn prehistoric skills like pottery, rope making, and atlatl throwing.
This event is the perfect way to discover the archeology of Calhoun County.
For more information, call (618) 653-4316.