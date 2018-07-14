Center for American Archeology: Archeology Day

Saturday, July 14, 2018

10:00am to 4:00pm

Center for American Archeology

100 Broadway Street

Kampsville, IL 62053

(618) 653-4316

Archeology Day is the Center for American Archeology’s annual event showcasing archeology of the lower Illinois River Valley and surrounding areas.

The event is free and open to the public. Visitors can view and participate in numerous, hands-on activities. Tour active archeological excavations, wash recently excavated artifacts, watch and participate in flintknapping demonstrations, and test your skills with artifact identification.

Kids can enjoy our kids' activity area where they will learn prehistoric skills like pottery, rope making, and atlatl throwing.

This event is the perfect way to discover the archeology of Calhoun County.

For more information, call (618) 653-4316.