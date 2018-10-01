Supporting Safe Communities: Narcan Training

Centerstone and Chestnut Health Systems to Host Free Training in Alton

Training will cover what to do when an individual is experiencing an opioid overdose

ALTON, Ill. (September 13, 2018) – Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently announced it has teamed up with Chestnut Health Systems to provide a free training for health professionals on Oct. 1, from 9 – 10 a.m. at its location, 2615 Edwards Street, about what to do when an individual is experiencing an opioid overdose.

In this free training, attendees will:

· Learn how to determine if a person may be overdosing from opioid use and how to respond to an opioid overdose

· Learn how to properly administer Narcan (naloxone), a medication used to block the effects of opioids, to an individual experiencing an opioid overdose

· Receive Madison County specific data related to the opioid crisis and local efforts to combat the opioid epidemic

· Learn about ways to reduce opioid overdose deaths and ways individuals can help stay safe

More information about each training session, including how to register, can be found at centerstone.org/alton-narcan-training.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” said Jenna Farmer-Brackett, Clinical Excellence Coordinator of Centerstone. “The training provided can help those who attend save a life. Attendees who complete the training may be eligible to receive a Narcan Rescue Kit from Chestnut Health Systems if they have a need to carry the opioid overdose reversal drug.”

Attendees will be eligible for one (1) CEU credit after completing this training. The number of attendees is limited to 25 in each training session, so register early. Only one training session is needed.

The training is funded by the Illinois Prevent Prescription Drug/Opioid Overdose-Related Death Grant, which was awarded to the Prevention Department at Chestnut Health Systems. The grant, also known as Prevent Opioid Overdose Deaths, allows staff to train individuals and groups on the use of NARCAN, and distribute NARCAN at no cost.

For more information, contact Farmer-Brackett at (618) 462-2331, ext.1785.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. We provide mental health and substance abuse treatment, education and support to communities in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and additionally offer individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities life skills development, employment and housing services. Nationally, we have specialized programs for service members, veterans and their loved ones, and develop employee assistance programs for businesses of all sizes. Our research institute improves behavioral healthcare through research and technology, and our foundation secures philanthropic resources to support our work. For more information, visit www.centerstone.org.