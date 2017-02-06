Chair Exercise Class

This 60 minute class will feature light cardio, range of motion in our joints, gentle strength building with light hand weights & elastic resistance bands, and stretching our muscles.

Great for everyone!! ​Especially seniors, those with mobility challenges, and those easing into a fitness routine.

Class taught by certified instructor Kelly Masinelli. If you have light weights or a resistance band, you may provide your own.

Registration required. Call 254-4832 to sign up! No class fee!!