Chair Exercise

This 60 minute class will feature light cardio, range of motion in our joints, gentle strength building with light hand weights & elastic resistance bands, and stretching our muscles.
Great for everyone!! Especially seniors, those with mobility challenges, and those easing into a fitness routine.
Class taught by certified instructor Kelly Masinelli. If you have light weights or a resistance band, you may provide your own.
Registration required. Call 254-4832 to sign up! No class fee!!
Info
Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois View Map
Fitness