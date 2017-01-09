Chair Exercise

to Google Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00

Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois

This 60 minute class will feature light cardio, range of motion in our joints, gentle strength building with light hand weights & elastic resistance bands, and stretching our muscles.

Great for everyone!! ​Especially seniors, those with mobility challenges, and those easing into a fitness routine.

Class taught by certified instructor Kelly Masinelli. If you have light weights or a resistance band, you may provide your own.

Registration required. Call 254-4832 to sign up! No class fee!!

Info

Wood River Public Library Wood River, Illinois View Map

Fitness

Visit Event Website

618-254-4832

to Google Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Chair Exercise - 2017-01-09 10:00:00

Operation Community Blue
Garage Sale

ProPicks3

Recipes brought to you by:

MyJustDessertsRecipe

Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article
My Just Desserts
31 E. Broadway, Alton | 618-462-5881

Farm and Home Holiday Sale III 2016
Farm and Home Holiday Sale II 2016

Crosswords, sudoku and more!

realestate