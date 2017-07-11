Chair Yoga and Meditation Tuesdays
Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois
Join us at Main Street Community Center friends for Chair Yoga Tuesdays in July from 9:30am to 10:15 a.m. Immediately following Chair Yoga is Meditation instruction and practice from 10:15 am to 11:00 a.m.
For more information, please contact the Center at HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.
