Chair Yoga and Meditation Tuesdays

Join us at Main Street Community Center friends for Chair Yoga Tuesdays in July from 9:30am to 10:15 a.m. Immediately following Chair Yoga is Meditation instruction and practice from 10:15 am to 11:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Center at HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.