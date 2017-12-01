Chakra Tune-up: Intro to the Anahata

Join us as we welcome December, the season of giving and receiving from the heart.

Discover the physical and mental signs of blocked energy in the fourth chakra - Anahata - and how you may benefit from aligning it.

Enjoy this 90-minute sequence of heart openers, using the practice to tune in to your heart, true love and joy. The workshop will include yoga poses, mantras and mudras, music, colors and green energy stones, ending with a healing meditation.

Led by Angie Becker, 200RYT. $15