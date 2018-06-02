Challenge Walk MS: St. Louis to Take Hundreds of Participants on 50K Journey

On June 2 – 3, 2018, 120 people will walk 31 miles through the city of St. Louis and its surrounding communities in support of the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society Together, they are expected to raise more than $230,000. An annual event, Challenge Walk MS: St. Louis, raised $205,000 from more than 100 walkers in 2017, which helped to fund cutting-edge research to stop disease progression, restore lost function and end MS forever, as well as provide programs and services that enable those with MS live their best lives.

“A little sore, a little tired but still completely dedicated to this cause, the smiling faces that cross the finish line every year are a true testament to the commitment of the people who walk,” said Jenna Neher, Chapter President of the National MS Society. “We’re continuously inspired by their resilience and exceedingly grateful for their support and the strides it enables us to make in the fight against MS.”

WHEN: June 2 – 3, 2018

Walkers take off at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday; registration opens at 6 a.m.

WHERE: Fontbonne University; 6800 Wydown Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105

MEDIA CONTACT: Bailey O’Neal, PR Manager, National MS Society, (806) 626-8843

DAY OF CONTACT: Meghan Freeman, National MS Society, (636) 584-3771

Challenge Walk MS: St. Louis is sponsored nationally by Carrot-Top Industries Inc., and Celegene.