MCAHCE Charity Walk

Madison County Association for Home and Community Education is sponsoring a charity walk on Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Gardens at SIUE, Edwardsville Campus.

This is a wonderful day to enjoy the beautiful gardens at SIUE, get your exercise and walk for a disabled veteran who risked their life for our freedom.

All money raised will be given to Hope for Heroes to be used as needed to build ramps and revamp homes for disabled veterans.

We welcome the public to join us on this worthy endeavor.

If you would like more information, please contact Vi at (618) 254-0368.