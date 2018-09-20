Chicks with Sticks

Every Thursday 5:00-6:30

Chicks with Sticks is a group that gathers weekly to knit & crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. They will meet every Thursday from 5:00-6:30pm in Room 241 at Troy United Methodist Church.

If you are interested, just show up! For more information contact Karen Sibley at (618) 667-7501.

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294618.667.6241