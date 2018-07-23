Children Ages 10-13 Invited to Free Waterschool Camp

GODFREY – The Swarovski Waterschool USA program invites children ages 10-13 to participate in a free, one-week global education program about water, sanitation, hygiene and the environment.

Participants will learn about water in the human body, the water cycle, drinking water filtration, water conservation, global water issues, watersheds and healthy streams.

Activities will include arts and crafts, science experiments, hands-on demonstrations and lessons from the Swarovski Waterschool global learning materials.

“Students will even have the opportunity to study a real stream!” Swarovski Waterschool Educator Elizabeth Flotte said. “Students will reflect on their personal experiences with water and how they can make positive differences in their own watershed communities.”

Parents can choose from several camp offerings, two of which will take place at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC℠) from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 16-20 and July 23-27. Parents can call (618) 468-5701 to enroll their children.

There will also be one camp held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 6-10 at the SIUE STEM Center, 1276 Science East Building, Edwardsville, Illinois. Parents can register their children for this camp at www.surveymonkey.com/r/SWSSIUE.

Lunch will also be provided at no cost during all camps, but if none of the options work, participants will be required to bring their own lunches. Lunch options will be discussed during registration.

Those with questions can contact NGRREC Swarovski Waterschool Coordinator Natalie Marioni at nmarioni@lc.edu.

Swarovski Waterschool

Founded in 2000 and situated in seven countries within watershed areas of the Danube, Ganges, Yangtze, Nile, Amazon, Chao Praya and Mississippi rivers, the Swarovski Waterschool program has taught more than 500,000 children, using nearly 10,000 specially trained teachers at more than 2,400 public schools. The program offers an educational learning experience revolving around the topic of water, targeting children typically aged 8 to 18. Improving access to safe, reliable water and adequate sanitation at schools are additional key areas which are integrated in the framework. Through the Swarovski Waterschool program, students develop a lifelong passion for the subject, making them ideal ambassadors to influence entire families and their communities. For more information, visit www.swarovskiwaterschool.com.