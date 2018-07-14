Chosen Ones in Concert
First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095
First Baptist Church of Wood River will host the Chosen Ones in concert on Saturday, July 14, at 5 PM. This is a free concert, a love offering will be taken to help cover expenses. The church is located at 300 E Lorena Ave in Wood River. Please call 618-254-6652 for more information.
Info
First Baptist Church in Wood River 300 E. Lorena Avenue, Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
Concerts & Live Music