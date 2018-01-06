Chouteau Greenway Project at Community Day

Join Great Rivers Greenway on Saturday, Jan. 6th, for a chance to learn more about the plans for the Chouteau Greenway. The organization and area partners are hosting a free Community Day event from 9 a.m. to noon at Harris-Stowe State University’s William L. Clay Professional Development Center, located at 3026 Laclede Ave, St. Louis, MO 63103. Residents of all ages will have the opportunity to create a mural for the project, in partnership with Freedom Arts & Education Center. Local performers will show off their skills, and door prizes will be given out all morning. The event will feature displays with information about the project, along with 10-minute presentations every hour. The event is free, and food and drink are provided. For more information, visit www.chouteaugreenway.org.