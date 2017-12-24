Christmas Candlelight Service

St. Peter UCC in Granite City 2101 Cleveland Blvd., Granite City, Illinois 62040

CHRISTMAS AT ST. PETER UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

Christmas candlelight service this year at St. Peter Evangelical United Church of Christ located at 21st and Cleveland Blvd. in Granite City, Illinois will be on Sunday, December 24th at 10:15 a.m. instead of the traditional Christmas Eve service at 7:00 p.m.  We welcome the community to come and celebrate  the birth of Christ with us at our candlelight service in the morning.  Children’s Sunday School will be offered at 9:00 a.m. and child care will be provided.

