Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294

You are invited!

Sunday, December 24th 

Christmas Eve Candlelight At Troy United Methodist Church will be held at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Christmas Eve. 

An identical, early version of the Candlelight Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 21.  

There is nursery (ages 0-3) for all the services and there will be kids ministry during the 4:00 pm service on December 24. We hope to see you there!

