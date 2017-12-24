You are invited!

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

Sunday, December 24th

Christmas Eve Candlelight At Troy United Methodist Church will be held at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Christmas Eve.

An identical, early version of the Candlelight Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 21.

There is nursery (ages 0-3) for all the services and there will be kids ministry during the 4:00 pm service on December 24. We hope to see you there!

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294

618.667.6241