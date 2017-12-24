Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, Illinois 62294
You are invited!
Christmas Eve Candlelight Services
Sunday, December 24th
Christmas Eve Candlelight At Troy United Methodist Church will be held at 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Christmas Eve.
An identical, early version of the Candlelight Service will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 21.
There is nursery (ages 0-3) for all the services and there will be kids ministry during the 4:00 pm service on December 24. We hope to see you there!
Troy United Methodist Church
407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294
618.667.6241