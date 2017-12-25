Christmas Feast at the Lodge

Monday, December 25, 2017

10:00am to 4:00pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

The weather outside is frightful, but the Christmas Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge is so delightful! Enjoy our fabulous, mouth-watering spread! We accept reservations for parties of six or more. Call (618) 786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.

Admission

Children 0-3: FREE

Children 4-11: $9.95

Adults 12 & Up: $26.95