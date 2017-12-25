Christmas Feast at the Lodge
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Monday, December 25, 2017
10:00am to 4:00pm
The weather outside is frightful, but the Christmas Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge is so delightful! Enjoy our fabulous, mouth-watering spread! We accept reservations for parties of six or more. Call (618) 786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.
Admission
Children 0-3: FREE
Children 4-11: $9.95
Adults 12 & Up: $26.95