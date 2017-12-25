Christmas Feast at the Lodge

to Google Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00

Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Christmas Feast at the Lodge

Monday, December 25, 2017

10:00am to 4:00pm 

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd. 

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

The weather outside is frightful, but the Christmas Feast at Pere Marquette Lodge is so delightful! Enjoy our fabulous, mouth-watering spread! We accept reservations for parties of six or more. Call (618) 786-2331 ext: 502 to make your reservations.

Admission

Children 0-3: FREE

Children 4-11: $9.95

Adults 12 & Up: $26.95

Info
Pere Marquette Lodge and Conference Center 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Feast at the Lodge - 2017-12-25 10:00:00