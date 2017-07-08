Christmas in July Concert/Sing-Along, on July 8, at 5:00 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 10 N. Center, East Alton.

Wear your ugly Christmas sweater/shirt or Hawaiian shirt and flip flops or sandals!

Cookie and hot cocoa will be served, along with cold drinks such as water, soda, or lemonade.

We will be taking a collection to benefit the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry. Donations of wet/dry pet food, leashes, collars, or kitty litter will be gladly accepted.