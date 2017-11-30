Back by popular demand, Curtain's Up Theater Company presents A Christmas Story. This family-friendly classic chronicles young Ralphie's quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself, at Goldblatt's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!" Watch as the family's temperamental furnace explodes, the school bully pushes Ralphie to the brink, the boys experiment with a wet tongue on a cold flagpole, and Ralphie's father wins a shapely lamp.

A Christmas Story is appropriate for children ages two to 102 and bound to put you in the holiday spirit!

These shows sold out last year, don't wait to get your tickets.

Play by Philip Grecian, based upon A Christmas Story, © 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown & Bob Clark and In God We Trust, All Other Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

Produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing of Woodstock Illinois.