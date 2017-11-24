Christmas Wonderland

November 24, 27, 28, 29, 30

6:00pm to 9:00pm

Rock Spring Park

2100 College Avenue

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3580

Drive through Rock Spring Park to see more than 2.5 million lights adorning trees and lighting displays throughout the park. Visitors are sure to be captivated by the holiday spirit. A special walk-through night (no cars allowed) will be held the first Monday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 27).

General admission for Christmas Wonderland is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.

For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or (618) 465-6676.