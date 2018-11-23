Christmas Wonderland

Opens Friday, November 23, 2018

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Weeknights

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Weekends

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Rock Springs Park

2100 College Ave.

Alton, IL 62002



Drive through Rock Spring Park to see more than 2.5 million lights adorning trees and lighting displays throughout the park. Visitors are sure to be captivated by the holiday spirit. A special walk-through night (no cars allowed) will be held the first Monday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26).

General admission for Christmas Wonderland is a suggested donation of $7 for cars and small vans, or $1 per person for vehicles holding more than 10 people.

For more information, call (800) 258-6645 or (618) 465-6676.

