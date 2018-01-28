CHWA - New Beginnings

Come watch some GREAT Wrestling action as CHWA Presents NEW BEGINNINGS on Sunday, January 28, 2018. There will be a 30 man over the top rope KING OF THE HILL BATTLE ROYAL! Winner becomes the #1 contender for the CHWA Heavyweight Championship.

A lot of great matches are lined up as well and EVERY SINGLE TITLE IS ON THE LINE. In one night you get a 30 man Battle Royal and you never know who might show up. You get to see your Favorite Wrestlers, such as Your Heavyweight Champion David X, Chris Exodus, L-Ride, Jake Prater, Jake Gold, Zander Allan, Izzy Outcast, Dan “Superman” Kobrick, John Boi, and your Tag Team Champs, Bullet Proof and much, much more.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the action begins at 5 p.m. Admission is only $5 for adults and $3 for kids under 12.

Girl Scouts will be in the building selling their famous Girl Scout Cookies.