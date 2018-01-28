CHWA - New Beginnings
Cottage Hills Wrestling Alliance 204 West MacArthur Dr., Cottage Hills, Illinois 62018
Come watch some GREAT Wrestling action as CHWA Presents NEW BEGINNINGS on Sunday, January 28, 2018. There will be a 30 man over the top rope KING OF THE HILL BATTLE ROYAL! Winner becomes the #1 contender for the CHWA Heavyweight Championship.
A lot of great matches are lined up as well and EVERY SINGLE TITLE IS ON THE LINE. In one night you get a 30 man Battle Royal and you never know who might show up. You get to see your Favorite Wrestlers, such as Your Heavyweight Champion David X, Chris Exodus, L-Ride, Jake Prater, Jake Gold, Zander Allan, Izzy Outcast, Dan “Superman” Kobrick, John Boi, and your Tag Team Champs, Bullet Proof and much, much more.
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the action begins at 5 p.m. Admission is only $5 for adults and $3 for kids under 12.
Girl Scouts will be in the building selling their famous Girl Scout Cookies.