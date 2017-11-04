City of Alton/Godfrey Community Challenge Trivia Night
Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Alton Community Service League and WBGZ present:
CITY OF ALTON/GODFREY COMMUNITY CHALLENGE TRIVIA NIGHT
Featuring local/sites/people/events trivia questions.
Sportsmen’s Club Banquet Hall
Saturday, November 4, 2017
Doors open at 6:00 p.m.—Games @ 7:00 p.m.
Includes popcorn. Cash bar. No outside beverages, please.
*Mulligans
*50/50
*Wheelbarrow of Booze Raffle
Emcee by Mark Ellebracht of WBGZ.
Tickets available at WBGZ (618-465-3535), Village of Godfrey and Alton Community Service League members - $15 per person
Reservations accepted no later than Wednesday, November 1, 2017 by calling 463-0391.
All proceeds to benefit area non-profit agencies and organizations.