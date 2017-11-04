City of Alton/Godfrey Community Challenge Trivia Night

Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Alton Community Service League and WBGZ present:

CITY OF ALTON/GODFREY COMMUNITY CHALLENGE TRIVIA NIGHT

Featuring local/sites/people/events trivia questions.

Sportsmen’s Club Banquet Hall

Saturday, November 4, 2017

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.—Games @ 7:00 p.m.

Includes popcorn.  Cash bar.  No outside beverages, please.

*Mulligans

*50/50

*Wheelbarrow of Booze Raffle

Emcee by Mark Ellebracht of WBGZ.

Tickets available at WBGZ (618-465-3535), Village of Godfrey and Alton Community Service League members - $15 per person

Reservations accepted no later than Wednesday, November 1, 2017 by calling 463-0391.

All proceeds to benefit area non-profit agencies and organizations.

Alton Wood River Sportsman's Club 3109 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
Leisure & Recreation, Trivia
618-463-0391
