CJD E-Store E-Waste Drive

CJD E-Store in East Alton is hosting an Electronic Recycling Drive on Sat, March 3rd, 2018

Location:513 E St Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024, USA

Time: 11-2pm

We will be accepting anything metal and almost anything with a cord. CRT, Projection, and Console TV's will be accepted at the drive for a fee of $5-30 depending on the size with voucher program.

If you have any questions about what we accept look at our accepted items list on our website http://www.cjdecycling.com/