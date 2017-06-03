CJD E-Waste Drive on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CJD E-store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024

In addition to TV’s, other items accepted include:

Anything metal such as: PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications; & anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles, & computer monitors (with no tower). [Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$25] based on size.

For more information, please contact us at 618-659-9006 or www.cjdecycling.com.