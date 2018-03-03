CJD E-Waste Drive
CJD E-Store 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Alton, IL – GOT USED ELECTRONICS? RECYCLE WITH CJD!
Join us for our upcoming E-Waste Drive at our E-Store!
EVENT: CJD E-Waste Drive on Sat, March 3rd: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
at CJD E-store, 513 E. St. Louis Ave, East Alton, IL 62024
BRING Old CRT, Projection, & Console TV’s for a fee, nonferrous/ferrous metals, and other electronics!
Additional items accepted include:
Anything metal such as: PC towers, cable boxes, your cell phones, wireless modems, servers, audio & video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics, telecommunications;
& Anything with a cord like: LED/LCD flat screen TVs and monitors, CRT, Projection, and Plasma TV’s, phones, printers, video game consoles, & computer monitors (with no tower).
[Note: Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted at a minimal charge of $5-$30] based on size.
We have collection centers open year round with convenient hours in both Edwardsville & East Alton to meet your recycling needs
For more information, please contact us at 618-659-9006