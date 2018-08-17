Clueless Mystery Dinner Theater at Pere Marquette Lodge

Friday, August 17, 2018

Starting at 6:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Welcome to the 100th birthday party of bazillionaire Barnabus Baggs! He’s a mean, old fart and it seems someone is fed up with him. We challenge you to figure out who dun it! Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and mayhem at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show, courtesy of Jest Murder Mysteries!

Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window, or Winery. Tickets are $45 per person (plus ticketing fee) and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Please let us know if your group is purchasing tickets separately so we can make sure you are seated together.