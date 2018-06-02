Coastal Maine Oil Painting Class at Von Dell Gallery and Studio

Saturday, June 2, 2018

9:00am to 4:00pm

Von Dell Gallery & Studios

102 E. Ferguson Ave.

Wood River, IL 62095

(618) 251-8550

Join us for a Coastal Maine Oil Painting Class taught by Rita Cooper. Class begins at 9 a.m. break for lunch, and concludes around 4 p.m. Easel, canvas, paints and brushes are all provided. You can use your own brushes if you wish. Class is $45 per person. To register call (618) 251-8550.