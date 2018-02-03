Coffee and Rogue-A at Rogue Theatre

Grab your friends and join Samantha Burton ERYT for an all levels Yoga class here at Rogue! Enjoy an hour long class and then a half hour social afterward with included drip coffee from Maevas Coffee (and flavored creamer/whipped cream/goodies bar from us!) The event is $15 cash at the door. Limited to twenty participants. Message Rogue on facebook or at theatrerogue@gmail.com to reserve your spots!