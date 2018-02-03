Coffee and Rogue-A at Rogue Theatre
The Rogue Theatre Co 1320 Milton Rd Suite 3A, Alton, Illinois 62002
Grab your friends and join Samantha Burton ERYT for an all levels Yoga class here at Rogue! Enjoy an hour long class and then a half hour social afterward with included drip coffee from Maevas Coffee (and flavored creamer/whipped cream/goodies bar from us!) The event is $15 cash at the door. Limited to twenty participants. Message Rogue on facebook or at theatrerogue@gmail.com to reserve your spots!
Fitness, Fun for Kids, Yoga