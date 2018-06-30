Anderson Hospital is a proud sponsor of the Collinsville/Maryville/Troy Relay for Life scheduled for Saturday, June 30th in Drost Park in Maryville, IL.

The Anderson Hospital Relay Team has coordinated a 5K Run for Your Life to take place during the event! The 5K Run/Walk begins at 6 p.m. with same day registration beginning at 4 p.m. Runners will compete for medals going to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as top three in each age category.

The relay team is currently looking for runners and sponsors to support the 5K and their Relay Team fundraising efforts! Runners will pay a $30 registration fee and receive a swag bag and shirt (shirts guaranteed if registered by June 12). Sponsors can participate at the $100 level by providing info/items in the runners’ “swag bags” or at the $200 level with “swag bag” inserts and logo on race shirts! To find out more, visit andersonhospital.org or contact Maddie Braasch at braaschm@andersonhospital.org or call 618-391-6712.