Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Coloring and Coffee
The 2nd Friday of each month — 10:00 to 11:00 AM and
The 3nd Tuesday of each month — 6:30-7:30 PM
Pop over to the Branch Library for a relaxing morning of coloring, chatting, and coffee!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
