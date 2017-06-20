Coloring and Coffee

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Coloring and Coffee 

The 2nd Friday of each month — 10:00 to 11:00 AM and

The 3nd Tuesday of each month — 6:30-7:30 PM

Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road

Pop over to the Branch Library for a relaxing morning of coloring, chatting, and coffee! 

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755

Info

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Leisure & Recreation

618-452-6238 ext 755

