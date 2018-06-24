Combined Service of First United Methodist of Wood River and Wanda United United Methodist Church

There will be a combined service on Sunday, June 24th at 10:00 am at First United Methodist of Wood River, 30 North Sixth Street with Wanda United Methodist Church of Roxana. It will be a farewell service for Pastor Phil and Bonny Gardner of O'Fallon, Illinois, who were temporarily assigned to both churches for four months.

There will be special patriotic music by several artists, including Dale Lockard. Pastor Phil will be bringing the message "In God We Trust." Come and join us for this thank you to them for all their inspiration, passion and dedication to our Lord Jesus Christ.

Following the service, there will be a fantastic potluck in the fellowship hall! Meat will be furnished, just bring a covered dish and your appetites!

The two churches have been making blankets for the homeless and feeding children in the area with the TWIGS program at First United Methodist church and the Hartford Elementary School from 11:30 - 12:30 Monday through Friday, for children ages 3-18 years.