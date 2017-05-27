Dark Horse Art Works announces the Comic Book Art/Eclectic Art Exhibit from May 26-28 at Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

Doors will open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

This exhibit is free and open to the public.

This show is the combination of the Comic Book Art Exhibit 2 and The Eclectic Art Exhibit. The show will feature various styles of art from classic photography and art to paintings of superheroes and political satire. The eclectic blend aims to offer something for everyone. Guests are advised to arrive early; art on display will be for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

More art and other artistic opportunities are available at the Dark Horse Art Works Facebook page. To enter the show, contact Eric Stauffer at (618) 802-3041 or email DarkHorseArtWorks@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 24. Dark Horse Art Works never has judges, juries, or contests.

This is an open enrollment exhibit and any type of art is welcome (with few exceptions). If the artist is ready to display their art, they are welcome to enter.