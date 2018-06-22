Comic Book Killer Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday, June 22, 2018

6:30pm to 9:30pm

Pere Marquette Lodge & Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

Are you a super hero? Perhaps, you more closely align with a super villian? It doesn’t matter though because we’ve got room for both! Doctor Weevil is the definition of trouble and he’s out to create a ruckus. He is determined to shame both good and bad. We need YOUR help to stop him! Are you up for the job? Join us for an exciting evening of murder, mystery and mayhem at our Mystery Dinner Theater, where you can be the star of the show, courtesy of Jest Murder Mysteries!

Dinner includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable of the day, hot buttered rolls, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Additional beverages can be purchased at the Restaurant Service Window, or Winery.

Tickets are $45 per person (plus ticketing fee) and include dinner, the show, taxes and gratuity. Please let us know if your group is purchasing tickets separately so we can make sure you are seated together.