Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois

Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportationfor Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults

Main Street Community Center offers Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults.  Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more.

Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. 

Rides are scheduled by appointments offered Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 3:00pm. 

There are no required bus fees to ride, only a suggested donation of $1.00/one-way ride. 

Contact the Center for questions or to get registered as a rider:  (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Info

Main Street Community Center 1003 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois View Map

Senior Citizens, Service

618-656-0300

to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-01 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-02 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-05 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-05 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-05 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-05 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-06 08:00:00 to Google Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Community Center Offers Door-to-Door Transportation for Seniors 60+ and Disabled Adults - 2017-06-07 08:00:00