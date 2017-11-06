Community Hope Center Thanksgiving Day Meal Registration
Community Hope Center 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills, Illinois 62018
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be delivered to Riverbend Area elderly and shut-ins on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017. (Limit 2 meals per household)
Meal delivery will be between 11 am and 1 pm to REGISTERED APPLICANTS ONLY. Please call 618-259-0959, ext. 221 to register for the meal.
