Community Tree Lighting
Lincoln - Douglas Square Broadway St. and Landmarks Blvd., Alton, Illinois 62002
Community Tree Lighting
Friday, November 17, 2017
6:00pm to 8:00pm
Lincoln - Douglas Square
Broadway St. and Landmarks Blvd.
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-6676
Come enjoy an Alton tradition, held annually on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at 6 p.m. for free photos with Santa, candy, and prizes for children. Free cookies and hot chocolate, caroling, and the blessing and lighting of the Christmas tree are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Free admission. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.