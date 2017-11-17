Community Tree Lighting

Friday, November 17, 2017

6:00pm to 8:00pm

Lincoln - Douglas Square

Broadway St. and Landmarks Blvd.

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 465-6676

Come enjoy an Alton tradition, held annually on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Santa & Mrs. Claus arrive at 6 p.m. for free photos with Santa, candy, and prizes for children. Free cookies and hot chocolate, caroling, and the blessing and lighting of the Christmas tree are sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Free admission. For more information, call (618) 463-1016.