Computer Classes

3-5 PM

Council Chamber, Pontoon Beach Village Hall

Wednesday, June 14 — MS Word Basics

Learn how to create text-based documents using Microsoft Word, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening, and printing documents in this class.

Wednesday, June 21 —MS Word Formatting Documents

Learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers, and adjust spacing within your Word documents in this class.

Wednesday, June 28 — MS Word Editing Tools

Learn how to use Word's built-in editing features like cut and paste, spell check, grammar suggestions, and adding comments to documents in this class.

Registration Required

To reserve your seat call 452-6238 ext 730