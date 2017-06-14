Computer Classes
Pontoon Beach Village Hall 1 Regency Parkway, Pontoon Beach, Illinois 62040
Computer Classes
3-5 PM
Council Chamber, Pontoon Beach Village Hall
Wednesday, June 14 — MS Word Basics
Learn how to create text-based documents using Microsoft Word, as well as how to complete simple actions like saving, opening, and printing documents in this class.
Wednesday, June 21 —MS Word Formatting Documents
Learn how to format and align text, apply bullets or numbers, and adjust spacing within your Word documents in this class.
Wednesday, June 28 — MS Word Editing Tools
Learn how to use Word's built-in editing features like cut and paste, spell check, grammar suggestions, and adding comments to documents in this class.
Registration Required
To reserve your seat call 452-6238 ext 730
Info
Pontoon Beach Village Hall 1 Regency Parkway, Pontoon Beach, Illinois 62040 View Map