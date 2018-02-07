Computer Classes

to Google Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Computer Classes

Wednesdays, Jan 24th - Feb 14th —6-7:30 PM 

Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave

 1/24 MS Word Basics: A computer class covering MS Word

1/31 MS Word Formatting: A computer class covering Microsoft Word

2/7 MS Word Editing Tools: A computer class covering Microsoft Word

2/14 MS Word Images and Tables: A computer class covering Microsoft Word

Registration required, call 452-6238 ext 730

Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Class, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-07 18:00:00 to Google Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-14 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-14 18:00:00 iCalendar - Computer Classes - 2018-02-14 18:00:00