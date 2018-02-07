Computer Classes
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Wednesdays, Jan 24th - Feb 14th —6-7:30 PM
Training and Events Room, 2001 Delmar Ave
1/24 MS Word Basics: A computer class covering MS Word
1/31 MS Word Formatting: A computer class covering Microsoft Word
2/7 MS Word Editing Tools: A computer class covering Microsoft Word
2/14 MS Word Images and Tables: A computer class covering Microsoft Word
Registration required, call 452-6238 ext 730
Info
