Connect with your Struggling Teen

Hearts in Faith Launch Parent Enrichment Program

WOOD RIVER, IL - Are you struggling to connect with your teen? Have you tried everything and nothing seems to work? Local nonprofit, Hearts in Faith may have the solution for you and your family. They’ve launched a programed for parents called, Parent Enrichment Program. This three-week program is designed to educate and support parents of youth who may struggle with being a victim of violence or engaging in violent behavior.

“The Heart Beats Youth Violence Prevention Program serves our youth ages 12-17 who have experienced violence as a victim, witness, or perpetrator,” said Hearts in Faith Executive Director, Leslie Davis. “We recognize that the changes our youth make while in the program can sometimes be short lived without the support from their parents. This has prompted us to start the Parent Enrichment Program as an extension of Heart Beats. These programs together will support the family and as a result support our communities in efforts to live in peace and harmony.”

Heart in Faith is a faith-based nonprofit that serves Madison County and St. Clair County. Davis says she started the Heart Beats Youth Violence Prevention Program because she knows the effects violence can have on teens, physically, emotionally and mentally. That’s why she’s fighting hard to stop the cycle of violence, starting within the homes they’re raised in and the communities in which they grow up in.

David says she hopes this new approach, involving the parents, will help the entire family. The program kicks-off on Saturday, May 19 at 10:00am and continues on Saturday, June 2 and Saturday, June 9. All parents are required to meet with Davis prior to enrolling in the program.

Please be mindful that children are not allowed to attend these sessions and childcare is not provided. Only individuals who have registered are allowed to attend group sessions.

The program will be held at the Riverbend Family Ministries building, 131 E Ferguson Ave, Wood River.

For more information, or to register, call 314-529-0214.