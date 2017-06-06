Container Garden @ Your Library
Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Container Garden @ Your Library
Tuesday, June 6, 2017, from 6:30-7:30 PM at Branch Library, 2145 Johnson Road.
Pick up a few tips and tricks about container gardening while planting herbs and vegetables for our container garden on the patio!
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 755
