Conversations Concerning LGBTQ Within the Church and Community

The Church and Society Committee at Main Street UMC is sponsoring a program focused on learning about LGBTQ issues within the church and community.

The program spans four weeks, with sessions starting Thursday, September 20, 2018 and running for the next three Thursday evenings.

The sessions start at 7:00 p.m and will be held at the church, located at 1400 Main Street, in Alton, Illinois.

Speakers will include Jaimie Heilman, who will address LGBTQ terminology, demographics and issues in "LGBTQ 101," (September 20), Dr. Jill Baker, who will speak about being a welcoming and inclusive church, (September 27) and Anthony Rothert, who will address legal issues (October 4).

The series will conclude on October 11 with a panel discussion of LGBTQ issues in the United Methodist Church in light of the pending vote on "The Way Forward", along with where other main line Christian churches stand on LGBTQ issues.