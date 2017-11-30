Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas
Freer Auto Body and Accessories 4512 N. Alby, Alton, Illinois 62035
Please stop by with a toy for a child on November 30th and enjoy fresh baked cookies and hot cocoa between 4pm and 6pm. All items collected goes to Community Christmas and stays local for our needy children! This will sure put you in the Christmas spirit!
Freer Auto Body and Accessories 4512 N. Alby, Alton, Illinois 62035
