Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas

to Google Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00

Freer Auto Body and Accessories 4512 N. Alby, Alton, Illinois 62035

Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas

Please stop by with a toy for a child on November 30th and enjoy fresh baked cookies and hot cocoa between 4pm and 6pm. All items collected goes to Community Christmas and stays local for our needy children! This will sure put you in the Christmas spirit!

Info
Freer Auto Body and Accessories 4512 N. Alby, Alton, Illinois 62035 View Map
Christmas, Toy Drive
to Google Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00 iCalendar - Cookie and Cocoa for Community Christmas - 2017-11-30 16:00:00