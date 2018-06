Cooking and Nutrition Basics

Taught by the University Of Illinois Extension's Illinois Nutrition Education Program

Thursdays, July 26 - August 30 — 6-7 PM

Training & Events Room, Delmar Avenue

Brush up on cooking basics and learn to make delicious, nutritious meals in this 6 week course beginning July 26th!

Registration is required!

Call 618-452-6238 Ext 785 for questions and registration